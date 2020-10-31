Crews break ground on ‘Fort Apache Professional Park’ in SW valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More businesses are coming to the southwest part of the valley. Crews broke ground on the southeast corner of Fort Apache Road and West Martin Avenue this week.

The Fort Apache Professional Park will be five acres of medical and office spaces. The site will have six buildings that will be available for leasing.

Clark County Commissioners say this project was carefully mapped out, despite the pandemic going on.

”We don’t want a rampaging sprawl out here,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. “We want it thoughtfully done and I think projects like this really are the model.”

The construction loan for this $13 million project has been funded through Bank of Nevada.