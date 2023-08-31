LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are battling a stubborn fire in a two-story storage facility on Durango Drive between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads. Durango is completely closed to traffic at Twain Avenue.

The fire was reported around 10:43 p.m. in the 3800 block of Durango.

According to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, when the first unit arrived at the scene there was smoke and flames coming from the roof of the storage facility.

“A defensive fire attack strategy was initiated due to the advanced stage of the fire and the probability that it was in the attic extending laterally through the building,” he said.

Clark County and Las Vegas firefighters respond to a fire at a retail center at Durango Drive and Spring Mountain Road. (KLAS)

Warren said most of the fire was knocked down but crews remain on the scene checking for interior spot fires in the building.

Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue both responded to the fire. There are several retail businesses near the storage facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.