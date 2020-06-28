Crews battle ‘Mahogany Fire’ near Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wildfire is rapidly expanding near Mt. Charleston. It is located in the area of Archery Range & Deer Creek, northwest of Angel Peak.

The fire was estimated at 400 acres as of reports at 5:25 p.m. There is currently no containment on the fire.

Officials say the original call of a brush fire came out at approximately 2:41 p.m. At that point, it was estimated at 10 acres.

Courtesy: Jennifer Shydler

Wind gusts are peaking around 60 miles per hour in the area. According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, the fire is continuing to rapidly spread due to increasing downslope winds.

Mt. Charleston Fire & Rescue, Clark County Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are all on the scene.

*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-157/Kyle Cayon both directions and SR-156/Lee Canyon Rd in Mount Charleston

All lanes closed. Use caution in the area or consider other routes. https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) June 29, 2020

The Spring Mountain Youth Camp is being evacuated as a precaution.

NV Energy has turned off power to the area at the request of the fire department for the safety of firefighters and those who live in the area.

There are currently no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.