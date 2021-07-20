Crew survives Navy helicopter crash during weekend search for hiker near Boundary Peak

Hiking Trail to Boundary Peak in Nevada (Photo by Galen Rowell/Corbis via Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. — A Navy helicopter crew looking for a hiker missing in some California mountains east of Yosemite National Park survived after they crashed near the tallest peak in Nevada.

Both the searchers and the hiker were rescued over the weekend.

The four-member crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before being rescued Saturday from a ridge along the California-Nevada line, about 120 miles south of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, authorities said.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.

Ronald Bolen, an Oklahoma University professor who was reported missing last week on a trail to Boundary Peak, was found by hikers late Saturday or Sunday in good condition and transported for medical treatment, the Mono County sheriff’s office said.

Boundary Peak is the highest point in Nevada, reaching an elevation of 13,140 feet.