Creech drone pilot who fled authorities committed suicide in California

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drone pilot from Nevada’s Creech Air Force who fled a court-martial sentencing was found dead in California of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Kevin Larson, 34, of Las Vegas, was convicted on drug charges at Nellis Air Force Base on Jan. 17 but before he was sentenced he fled the court proceedings. An arrest warrant was issued for him.

The following day, California Highway Patrol attempted to do a traffic stop on Larson’s jeep which resulted in a car pursuit on Highway 101. The sheriff’s office said Larson pulled onto a fire trail road and eluded officers.

On Jan. 19, Air Force Special Agents began a search of the area but upon learning that Larson might be suicidal, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist. A UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) with a camera was deployed to observe Larson. Shortly after that, authorities heard a single gunshot.

(Photo credit: Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities determined that Larson shot himself with a high-powered rifle.