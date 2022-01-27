Credit One Bank, Raiders donate to local charities in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson and Credit One Bank held an event on Tuesday where they donated money to After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.
Throughout the regular season, for each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders, Credit One Bank donated $2,000, raising a total of $60,000 by the end of the season. The bank surprised the charities by adding an additional $40,000, donating a grand total of $100,000 to be split between the two charities.
“I hold these two programs close to my heart,” said Daniel Carlson, kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders. “Being able to have a positive impact on the youth in Southern Nevada is so important and I’m thankful to be involved in any way that I can.”
Following the event, Daniel Carlson spent time with students and members from After-School All-Stars and Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, tossing the ball on the Allegiant Stadium field and teaching the kids some secrets to his kicking success.