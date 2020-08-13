Credit card skimming bust leads to 5 Las Vegas men being charged, 2,500 cards compromised

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Five Las Vegas men are facing charges in a credit card skimming operation involving gas pumps in Nevada and Southern California.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the man stole credit and debit card information over a period of two years from June 2018 to June 2020.

The five men are identified as Juan Luis Sosa Tamayo, 31; Adrian Leyva Tamayo, 31; Dayner Manuel Alarcon Rodriguez, 22; Alen Boucourt Diaz, 39; and Francisco Rodriguez Gonzalez, 34. All face charges related to access device fraud, conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft.

According to allegations in the indictment, the defendants placed skimmers at gas pump terminals that compromised at least 2,500 credit and debit card numbers. The defendants traveled to gas stations in and around Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, as well as to various cities in Southern California, to install the skimmers.

The criminal complaint said the men recoded the stolen account information and other personal data onto counterfeit cards and then used them to make ATM withdrawals and purchases.

The maximum penalty for the conspiracy charge is 5 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine. The maximum penalty is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine for each count of use or possession of unauthorized or counterfeit access devices. The aggravated identity theft charges carry a mandatory penalty of two years in prison.