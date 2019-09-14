Creator of ‘Storm Area 51’s’ Facebook page wants to stop Alienstock Festival; cease and desist letter sent

LAS VEGAS (AP) – An innkeeper selling tickets for campers next week in a tiny Nevada desert town is being threatened with legal action by the originator of the “Storm Area 51” internet hoax over the “Alienstock” name.

A Las Vegas attorney representing 20-year-old Matty Roberts sent a cease-and-desist letter Thursday telling Little A’Le’Inn owner Connie West to pull the plug on events West says she’s still planning Sept. 19-22.

West didn’t immediately respond Friday to telephone and email messages.

She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she’s still “full steam ahead” with vendors, merchandise and musical acts.

Roberts broke with West this week and says he’ll appear at a party venue in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 19 – the night before the Life is Beautiful music and art festival begins a few blocks away.