LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been almost five years since the 1 October shooting and plans are moving forward to honor the lives lost, as well as the survivors and first responders.

The 1 October committee is looking for ideas for a permanent memorial that will be placed at the shooting site near Mandalay Bay hotel.

Tennille Pereira, the chairwoman of the memorial committee, said there are two acres dedicated to the site.

“We’re at the stage right now where we’re looking for creative ideas and expressions from the community so they can share their story.”

She talked with Good Day Anchor John Langeler about the memorial. If you would like to submit an idea, here is the link.