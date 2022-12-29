LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.

The deaths included:

The two people killed on Fremont Street were crossing against a “Don’t Walk” signal, investigators said. The man killed on Boulder Highway was outside a marked crosswalk.

Another crash on Thursday left a pedestrian in serious condition.

Metro released statistics through Dec. 23 — five days before Wednesday night’s deaths — that showed 55 pedestrians have died in crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction so far this year. That’s a 14.6% increase over last year over the same time period. The percentage will be even higher when Wednesday’s deaths are figured in. Statistics that summarize deaths statewide for all agencies won’t be released until next year.

There were 27 hit-and-run deaths as of Dec. 23, according to Metro’s statistics — now at least 31 after Wednesday’s crashes. There were 20 hit-and-run deaths in 2021. Seven cases related to hit-and-run deaths this year remain open investigations.