LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four people died in a single day as they tried to cross valley streets on Wednesday, putting the spotlight on pedestrian safety once again.

The deaths included:

A 44-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman who died in a downtown hit-and-run crash at the Fremont Street Experience.

A 50-year-old man killed on Boulder Highway near Russell Road in a hit-and-run.

A woman believed to be in her 70s was hit by a car while she was in a crosswalk on Las Vegas Boulevard North near E. Lake Mead Boulevard.

The two people killed on Fremont Street were crossing against a “Don’t Walk” signal, investigators said. The man killed on Boulder Highway was outside a marked crosswalk.

Another crash on Thursday left a pedestrian in serious condition.

Metro released statistics through Dec. 23 — five days before Wednesday night’s deaths — that showed 55 pedestrians have died in crashes in Metro’s jurisdiction so far this year. That’s a 14.6% increase over last year over the same time period. The percentage will be even higher when Wednesday’s deaths are figured in. Statistics that summarize deaths statewide for all agencies won’t be released until next year.

There were 27 hit-and-run deaths as of Dec. 23, according to Metro’s statistics — now at least 31 after Wednesday’s crashes. There were 20 hit-and-run deaths in 2021. Seven cases related to hit-and-run deaths this year remain open investigations.