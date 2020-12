LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two crashes Tuesday morning are impacting traffic in the Las Vegas valley.

Westbound Flamingo Road is completely closed near Sandhill Road due to a downed light pole. Motorists will need to find an alternate route.

Another crash on Durango Road near the 215 resulted in the closure of all but one lane on each side of the Durango. That crash scene was cleared a few minutes ago.