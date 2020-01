LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The mourning of the tragedy in California extends far beyond basketball fans.

A great baseball man was lost alongside his wife and teenage daughter. The helicopter crash in Calabasses sent sadness streaking across the world. When college baseball brotherhood found out they lost one of their best, John Altobelli was a legend at the community college level. UNLV coach Stan Stolte found a man he could trust.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.