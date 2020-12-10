UPDATE: 5 dead in crash involving bicyclists, truck on US 95, south of Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol has confirmed five people are dead and four are injured, including one person who is critically injured, following a crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists.
The crash on U.S. 95 south of Boulder Highway at mile marker 35, which is between the turn-off for Nelson Road/SR 165 and Searchlight and the southbound lanes are closed. Motorists are being diverted off U.S 95 southbound at SR165.
Motorists should find an alternate route.
This is developing news. Please check back for updates.