UPDATE: 5 dead in crash involving bicyclists, truck on US 95, south of Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol has confirmed five people are dead and four are injured, including one person who is critically injured, following a crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists.

The crash on U.S. 95 south of Boulder Highway at mile marker 35, which is between the turn-off for Nelson Road/SR 165 and Searchlight and the southbound lanes are closed. Motorists are being diverted off U.S 95 southbound at SR165.

#FatalCrash involving a box truck and multiple bicycles. US95 southbound near Clark County mile marker 35. PIO is enroute. Avoid the area. #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 10, 2020

Motorists should find an alternate route.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.