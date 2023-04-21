LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle shut down a roadway in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Friday along South Buffalo Drive and West Badura Avenue near Warm Springs Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

Police told 8 News Now that the motorcycle rider was traveling along southbound Buffalo Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver in the vehicle was traveling northbound on Buffalo Drive and began a left turn to go west on Badura Avenue when the motorcyclist crashed with the vehicle at the intersection.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The two people in the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RTC reported that Buffalo Drive is closed in both directions between Madura and Warm Springs. Police said Buffalo Drive from 215 and Warm Springs will remain closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.