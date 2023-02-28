LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly motorcycle crash in the southwest Spring Valley area shut down traffic on Tuesday night.

Police said the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn at Tenaya when a sedan traveling westbound made a left-hand turn southbound in front of the rider.

The sedan driver stayed at the scene and alleged he had a permissive yellow light, according to police on the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead.

RTC reported the traffic alert just before 9 p.m.

Desert Inn Road is closed in both directions at Belcastro Street and Monte Cristo Way (between Tenaya, Rainbow).

Drivers in the area should seek other routes.