LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash has blocked all lanes of travel along the 215 northbound at Summerlin Parkway for drivers making their way to Summerlin.

According to Nevada State Police traffic was backed up all the way to Flamingo Road just before 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

Drivers were seen getting through the traffic jam by driving on the left shoulder.

Police ask drivers to seek alternate routes at this time.