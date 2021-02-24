4-vehicle crash on Warm Springs and Arville, one person transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash was reported on Warm Springs Road near Arville Street on Wednesday morning, according to RTC. One person was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, at approximately 7:05 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received information of a four- vehicle collision near Warm Springs and Schirlls Street, near Arville.

Photo: LVMPD

One person was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) with life-threatening injuries, and Fatal Detail responded. NHP was in the area at the time of the incident and is assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

@LVMPD_Traffic is investigating a four vehicle collision near Warm Springs/Schirlls. One person was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries.@NHPSouthernComm is assisting with the ongoing investigation. Warm Springs is shut off to traffic from Hindson to Schirlss. pic.twitter.com/c8lSe8mTKJ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 24, 2021

Warm Springs has been closed off to traffic from Hinson to Schirlls.

#FASTALERT 24 February 2021 9:09 am

Update: Crash Warm Springs Rd At Arville St

Intersection Blocked

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) February 24, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.