4-vehicle crash on Warm Springs and Arville, one person transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash was reported on Warm Springs Road near Arville Street on Wednesday morning, according to RTC. One person was transported to UMC with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, at approximately 7:05 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received information of a four- vehicle collision near Warm Springs and Schirlls Street, near Arville.
One person was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) with life-threatening injuries, and Fatal Detail responded. NHP was in the area at the time of the incident and is assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to police.
Warm Springs has been closed off to traffic from Hinson to Schirlls.
