LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- With $1 million in Clean Water Act funds, Nevada will work toward reducing water pollution in 11 projects around the state, targeting "nonpoint source pollution."

Nonpoint source pollution can degrade Nevada’s water resources when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water flows over developed or disturbed land, according to a Tuesday news release from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. Runoff can carry pollutants including oil, sediment, pesticides, bacteria and nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus which can contribute to excess algae growth. This polluted water makes its way into Nevada’s waterways either directly or through storm drains, and can impact overall water quality conditions.