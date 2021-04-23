Metro: Pedestrian critically injured near Flamingo and Maryland, all lanes now open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC reported a crash near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway early Friday morning. Police were on the scene and all lanes were blocked for hours while the auto-pedestrian crash was under investigation.
According to Metro, a pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police Fatal investigators were on scene with road closures in place for hours while the incident was under investigation.
All lanes are now open
This is all the information we have at this time. Please use alternate routes.