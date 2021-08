Crash on U.S. 95 northbound between Charleston and Eastern on Aug. 17, 2021. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who was trapped following a crash between two semi-trucks on U.S. 95 northbound has been freed, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The northbound lanes remain closed between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. A fuel spill is being cleaned up by a hazmat team.

9:30 UPDATE: Trapped driver freed from wreckage, enroute to Trauma, crews cleaning up, MVA under investigation by @NHPSouthernComm , NVDOT as scene assisting HAZMAT WITH FUEL SPILL. US95NB still closed at Charleston Bl. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/UdTAO75J3y pic.twitter.com/o7hlffdwTc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 17, 2021

Motorists will need to find an alternate route. It’s not known how long the northbound lanes will be shutdown.

Traffic delays on U.S 95. The northbound lanes are closed due to a crash involving two semi-trucks.