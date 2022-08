LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A crash occurred between a motorcyclist and a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle, closing down a portion of the US-95, according to police.

Southbound US-95 has been closed at Jones, Valley View, and Decatur.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

The extent of the injuries to the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.