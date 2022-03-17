LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning on U.S. 95 in the northbound lanes just after the Centennial Bowl.

The crash was reported around 5:48 a.m.

According to Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman, a silver Kia stopped in a travel lane and the driver got out of the vehicle. That driver, which troopers believe was impaired, was struck by another vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The far right lane was closed to traffic for a few hours which caused some traffic delays.