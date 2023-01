LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road.

There is no word on what caused the crash but some valley streets are wet or damp due to the early morning rain. Motorists are advised to use caution.