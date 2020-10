LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic delays reported on southbound lanes of Las Vegas after Silverado Ranch at Richmar Avenue following an early morning crash, according to Regional Transportation Authority.

Drivers are advised to proceed north on Las Vegas Boulevard to the next stop.

#rtcalerts Stop SB Las Vegas after Silverado Ranch Route 117 Las Vegas Boulevard closed between Silverado Ranch and Richmar. Proceed north on Las Vegas Boulevard to next stop. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 16, 2020

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.