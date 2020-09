LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An I-15 freeway off-ramp was closed for several hours due to an early morning crash. Drivers were not able to get from I-15 southbound to Flamingo eastbound.

The ramp reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

According to the RTC, the ramp closed around 1:45 a.m. and several Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene to investigate the crash.

No other details on the crash have been released.