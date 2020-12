LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said people filing for certain unemployment benefits should expect a delay in payments.

According to DETR, it is waiting for direction from the Department of Labor on how it should reimplement Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and State Extended Benefits (SEB) because both programs lapsed before the COVID relief bill was signed into law on Sunday. Those two programs offer extended benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.