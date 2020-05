MOAPA, Nev. (KLAS) — Expect major delays Sunday night into Monday morning if you’re traveling on I-15 southbound near Moapa. NHP is on the scene of a crash that has closed down the interstate.

The interstate is closed just north of Route 159/Moapa Valley Blvd. NHP is asking the public to look for alternate routes, as there will be “major delays” on the interstate.

There’s no word on details just yet, but NHP says it is a crash with at least one injury.

This is a developing story.