LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean.

State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday evening, near Mile Marker 8, heading toward Primm.

Southbound I-15 was reduced to one travel lane.