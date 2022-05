LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A five-car crash in the eastbound lanes of the 215 Southern Beltway before I-15 caused some major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Initially, only one lane was open for traffic but as of 7:20 a.m. additional lanes have been reopened and the traffic backup is not as bad as it was following the crash.

No injures were reported in the crash.

Motorists may still want to find an alternate route.