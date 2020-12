LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — (6:30 a.m.) Some lanes have reopened on the 215 westbound following a crash Monday morning involving multiple cars. There is still some lingering congestion.

(6:10 a.m) — A crash involving multiple cars has resulted in the closure of the 215 westbound near Pecos and a major traffic backup.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Pecos.

Motorists should find an alternate route.