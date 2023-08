LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on Desert Inn Road overnight left an SUV in a crazy position after it struck a residence.

Police investigate crash involving SUV and residence on Aug. 11, 2023. (KLAS)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the SUV was involved in a crash with a residence around 2:48 a.m. on Desert Inn east of Maryland Parkway.

Police said a juvenile male driver was seen running from the crash scene. No injuries were reported.