LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Eastern and Sunrise avenues. Metro police say the man was speeding and may have been impaired.

The crash happened around 8 p.m.

Police say the 24-year-old driver crossed a center median and struck another vehicle. The 33-year-old man in that car suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene and was not impaired.

This is Metro’s 26th traffic-related fatality for 2020.