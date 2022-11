LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man in North Las Vegas is dead following a traffic collision.

According to North Las Vegas police, officers responded to reports of a collision near of the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday evening, around 8:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found one man, who medical personnel declared dead at the scene.

West Cheyenne from Simmons was closed as police investigated the incident.

No further information has been made available at this time.