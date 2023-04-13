LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two were killed and one injured in an early morning crash at the Nevada National Security Site, according to information from the NNSS.

According to the Facebook post from the NNSS, the crash occurred at approximately 1:14 a.m. early Thursday morning. The two-vehicle collision left one person injured and killed two others.

The Nevada National Security Site office is listed as being located near Energy Way and Losee Road in North Las Vegas. However, no information was given as to precisely where the crash occurred, only that it was on the Nevada National Security Site, nor was information divulged on the parties involved in the incident.

At the time of the 3:38 a.m. post, NNSS officials said emergency responders were on the scene.

Officials continue to investigate the crash and will provide updates as they become available.