LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A portion of the I-15 is closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred on Sunday around 4 p.m., on the I-15 near Ute Road. According to RTC, the I-15 is closed northbound and southbound near milepost 84.

According to Nevada State Police, the semi-truck rolled over and there are no reported injuries. Due to debris and fuel in the roadway drivers should expect major delays and plan other routes.