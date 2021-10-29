Crash involving semi-trailer, truck closes Las Vegas Blvd., north of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a truck was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital following a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning on north Las Vegas Boulevard about one mile north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The crash is near the US93/I-15 interchange.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. and the highway was closed.

According to Metro police, the driver of a semi-truck pulling a trailer attempted a U-turn. A truck headed northbound drove into the trailer.

Police said the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.