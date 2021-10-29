Crash involving semi-trailer, truck closes Las Vegas Blvd., north of Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a truck was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital following a crash with a semi-truck Friday morning on north Las Vegas Boulevard about one mile north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The crash is near the US93/I-15 interchange.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. and the highway was closed.

According to Metro police, the driver of a semi-truck pulling a trailer attempted a U-turn. A truck headed northbound drove into the trailer.

Police said the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories