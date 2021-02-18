Crash involving pedestrian on E. Lake Mead Blvd. near Los Feliz

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Lake Mead Boulevard (SR 147) heading toward Lake Mead.

NHP troopers are looking for a light colored (tan/off-white) Lincoln SUV with “substantial body damage” that fled from the scene of the crash, according to a tweet.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555.

The crash happened around around 4 a.m. and all eastbound lanes are blocked on Lake Mead Boulevard near Los Feliz Street.

#TrafficAlert Injury crash involving a pedestrian on EB Lake Mead Blvd. EO Los Feliz. EB Lake Mead closed for investigation. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/5cV7KBFoUg — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 18, 2021