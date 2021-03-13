Crash involving pedestrian closes intersection at Las Vegas Blvd, Washington Ave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning has closed the intersection at Las Vegas Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

Around 6:30 a.m., Las Vegas police say two SUVs collided. One of the vehicles was forced up onto the sidewalk and hit a male pedestrian.

The man, who is suffering serious life-threatening injuries, is “not at fault,” according to police.

One of the drivers involved in the crash has minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, police noted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

