Crash involving pedestrian closes eastbound Summerlin Parkway at Rampart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eastbound Summerlin Parkway is closed at Rampart as Nevada Highway Patrol responds to a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to NHP, a Republic Services truck hit a male pedestrian while driving eastbound on Summerlin Parkway. The man was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Officials say they expect the roadway to be closed and traffic to be backed up for a few hours.

#Update Auto pedestrian crash Summerlin Pkwy eastbound east of Rampart. Eastbound Summerlin Parkway closed at Rampart. Expect major delays and find an alternate route. #DrivesafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/3rWe9xkTPC — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2020

NHP says the driver remained on scene.

Officials are asking motorists to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.