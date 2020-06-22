Crash involving injuries shuts down NB Boulder Highway near Lake Mead Pkwy

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson police are on the scene of a crash at Boulder Highway & Lowery Street, near Lake Mead Parkway. Officials say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

Traffic will be diverted from Boulder Highway northbound to a nearby service road. Officials say this is expected to be diverted for several hours.

At this point, police don’t believe speed or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

Henderson Police are currently investigating an accident involving injuries.



Please avoid the area of Lowery Street and Boulder Highway for about the next 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/jNzdvLtWpP — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) June 22, 2020

There are injuries, but police have not said how many people are hurt or how badly they are hurt.

Avoid the area.