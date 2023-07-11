LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Tuesday just before 3:50 p.m., Metro police responded to a report of a crash near West Pyle Avenue and Arville Street near Decatur Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered that an electric bicycle was traveling south on Arville Street while a Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Pyle Avenue.

Evidence at the scene showed that the bicyclist was approaching a stop sign when it failed to stop and entered the intersection at the same time as the Toyota, police said.

The Toyota hit the bicycle, throwing the bicyclist onto the road. The 22-year-old bicyclist was taken to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said. This crash remains under investigation.