Crash on Robindale Road near Rainbow Boulevard (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley caused a city block power outage, according to police

The crash occurred around 8:25 p.m. Saturday near Robindale Road and Rainbow Boulevard. Police said that after a crash involving two vehicles, one hit a light pole which a city block power outage.

People involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use other routes.