LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley caused several lanes to close, according to Las Vegas police.

On Wednesday just before 6:50 p.m., a motorcyclist was riding southbound on Jones Boulevard approaching Hacienda Avenue while a silver sedan was traveling northbound on Jones.

Police said the sedan turned west on Hacienda, in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then hit the front of the sedan and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle. The sedan then crashed into another vehicle.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, fatal traffic detectives responded to the scene, police said.

As of 9:20, all lanes are blocked in both directions on Jones Bouelvard.