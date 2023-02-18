LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the south central Las Vegas valley, according to police.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3:57 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue.

Crash near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue.

Police said that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Flamingo Road in the first turning lane when A Jeep made a left turn from the center lane. The motorcycle then crashed into the passenger side door of the jeep.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound Flamingo Road lanes between Eastern Avenue and Euclid Avenue are closed as of 6:05 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use other routes.