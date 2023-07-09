LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northwest Las Vegas valley caused over 2,000 North Las Vegas residents to lose power, North Las Vegas police said.

On Sunday around 8 a.m., officers responded to the area of Civic Center Drive and Carey Avenue after a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Police said that a woman driving an SUV hit a power pole and knocked it over. The crash caused about 2,000 people to lose power, according to NV Energy.

According to NV Energy’s website, power is expected to be restored around 7 p.m.