LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in the east Las Vegas valley.

On Monday just before 9:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash near Lamont Street and Owens Avenue near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said that crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

All lanes at Ownes Avenue and Lamont Street are closed, according to RTC Southern Nevada. Police said the roads are expected to be closed for the near three to four hours. Drivers are advised to use other routes.

