LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All westbound lanes on Lake Mead at the I-15 southbound off-ramp have reopened following a crash Saturday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the injury crash involved a tractor trailer and pedestrian.

#TrafficAlert Lake Mead WB from I-15 closed due to Auto-Pedestrian injury crash involving a tractor trailer. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #Livesareontheline #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/Gtxc75OxW2 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 19, 2020