UPDATE: Driver dies in crash, children injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 50-year-old woman is dead and four children were transported to the hospital following a crash on Washington Avenue near Decatur Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

“I just heard like a boom,” said William Wilson, a neighbor who lives nearby.

The children are all under the age of 10 and their injuries range from serious to life-threatening. The relationship between the woman and children is unknown, at this time.

The driver, and all four kids, ages 10, 9, 4, and 2 weren’t wearing their seat belts. The driver was thrown from the car.

Washington was closed in both directions as police investigated the multi-vehicle crash.

“The other side was closed off and now we’ve got this side closed off,” Wilson said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. According to police, the woman lost control of her vehicle in a construction area and hit three other vehicles. One construction worker was injured but is expected to recover.

According to Wilson, road work has been going on in the area for a wile now, but he says speeding drivers are the real problem.

“There’s nothing from Valley View down to Decatur; nothing to stop them from speeding,” Wilson said. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of any accident happening out here. I’ve been in this area for 9 years.”

According to police, it’s to early to know if speed was a factor.

“The amount of damage doesn’t necessarily determine the speed,” said Lt. Bret Kicklin, Metro Police. “I’ve seen many low speed accidents, low speed collisions where there was a high amount of damage.”