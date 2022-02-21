UPDATE: Multiple car crash closes US 95 southbound near I-11 interchange

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The southbound lanes of U.S. 95 after Spring Canyon Road near the I-11 interchange are closed to traffic due to a crash involving 11 vehicles, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

The vehicle pileup is on U.S. 95 near Mile Marker 50 and possibly due to visibility issues caused by blowing dust. Boulder City Police are assisting NSP with the scene.

Nine people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet by the NSP Highway Patrol Southern Command.

Boulder City Fire Department responded to the scene and treated several injured people.

The crash occurred near a solar panel farm.

Motorists should expect heavy delays, according to NSP. Southbound traffic is being diverted to U.S. 93 through Kingman, Arizona. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Nipton Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for an update.