LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to westbound State Route 160, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A tweet from NHP’s Southern Command shows an overturned trailer at the site, and reports a minor injury. State Route 160 is also known as Blue Diamond Road.

#trafficalert ⚠️ I-15 SB to go SR160 WB off ramp, overturned tractor trailer. Road closures will be in place while we investigate. Expect this ramp to be closed for most of the afternoon. Thankfully just a minor injury reported. Avoid the area! #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/WlraNFs7yt — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 9, 2020

NHP advises that the ramp will be closed for some time, and recommends that motorists find alternate routes.